Crooked Creek evacuation order lifted; outbuildings destroyed

By Kelly Doty

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Evacuation orders in McDowell County were lifted at 8 a.m. Thursday after crews made progress battling a wildfire overnight.

In a 6:55 a.m. update on Thursday, Jan. 30, McDowell County Emergency Management officials said there were no reported injuries or fatalities from either the Crooked Creek or North Fork fires, but the Crooked Creek Fire did damage one home and destroy multiple outbuildings.

Officials said the Crooked Creek Fire had burned about 250 acres and was 55% contained.

Crews made progress overnight on the Crooked Creek Fire, conducting multiple burnout operations, with structure protection being the top priority. Winds diminished and relative humidity increased overnight, leading to lower fire activity, officials added.

The Crooked Creek Fire started at the 3500 block of Bat Cave Road. High winds spread the blaze quickly, and McDowell County authorities called the fire “extremely dangerous.”

Nearby residents were ordered to evacuate Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the evacuation orders would be lifted at 8 a.m. Thursday, allowing residents to return home.

“Emergency personnel will continue to remain on-site throughout the day to monitor the situation and ensure further containment of the fire,” officials said in an update.

Hours after the Crooked Creek Fire started, two other wildfires were reported in the county. The North Fork Fire, near the Woodlawn community, did not prompt any evacuation orders because it’s primarily burning on US Forest Service property, officials said. Fire crews staged along Good Road and American Thread Road to monitor nearby homes and provide structure protection when needed, according to a news release.

Another fire north of Marion, along U.S. 221, is now 100% contained, according to the North Carolina Forest Service’s wildfire map.

