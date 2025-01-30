Firefighter given bond after deadly hit-and-run

By Kennedi Cooper, Eboni Anderson, Crystal Tisme and Kyndall Jones

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Jackson firefighter accused in a deadly hit-and-run made his initial court appearance Wednesday.

A Hinds County judge gave Jeremy Burse a $50,000 bond.

Officers were called to Savanna Street and Interstate 55 south Sunday evening, where a pedestrian had been hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim was identified as Rickey Taylor, 71.

The suspect, who was later arrested, was Jeremy Burse, a lieutenant with the Jackson Fire Department. He was off duty at the time of the crash.

Burse told the judge that he was behind a mini-van when it swerved, and he hit something. Burse said he did not know what he hit and afterwards stopped on Capitol Street to inspect the damage.

He said his wife told him it looked like he hit a deer.

The judge said according to the state, Burse had a duty to stop and investigate after the crash.

“This is no reflection of the hard work and dedication that our firefighters have here in the city of Jackson,” said Jackson police Chief Joseph Wade.

Jackson fire Chief Willie Owens also commented on the incident.

“I’m praying for both families. I’m praying for the victim’s family, and I’m praying for the firefighter’s family. I know the firefighter, he’s a great guy, I haven’t had any disciplinary actions against him whatsoever,” Owens said.

Owens said Burse told police that he didn’t realize he hit a person.

“Maybe thought he hit a dog, but when he found out that that was part of his vehicle that they had on the news, from my understanding, he said, ‘Oh, that’s part of my vehicle,’ and maybe that wasn’t a dog or whatever and he went and turned himself in,” Owens said.

Burse is charged with felony failure to stop and remain at an accident, resulting in death or serious injury. He has pleaded not guilty.

