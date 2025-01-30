‘Out of control’ wildfire prompts evacuation orders for some in WNC; shelter opened

By WTVD Staff

OLD FORT, N.C. (WTVD) — It appears that people still recovering from Helene in western North Carolina can’t catch a break. As they try to recover from Hurricane Helene and a tough winter, a wildfire is now disrupting lives.

The wildfire has prompted evacuations for some living in part of the Old Fort area of McDowell County.

According to authorities, the fire, which is currently 55% contained, was started after a tree fell on a power line.

The McDowell County Emergency Management said high winds are continuing to create dangerous conditions, and are urging residents to adhere to evacuation orders.

The evacuation orders have been lifted.

An emergency shelter was open at 203 East Main Street in Old Fort. Authorities said there are no reported injuries.

Emergency officials from across the county are working to contain the fire and to protect structures in the area.

