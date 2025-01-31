‘I feel not safe’: Michigan man believes car thieves rerouted Rolls-Royce he ordered from South Florida

By Sheldon Fox, Rubén Rosario

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — From Miami Beach to Houston to the Detroit area, the car crimes keep coming.

A Michigan man became the victim of a high-priced heist when the luxury car he ordered from South Florida was delivered somewhere else.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Nader Eldamouni said thieves rerouted his upscale vehicle.

“I buy it on line, I talk to the dealer, we do the deal,” he said. “The car is a $300,000 car, Rolls-Royce, gone.”

Eldamouni said he and his business partner bought the Rolls-Royce in South Florida and arranged to have it shipped to Eldamouni’s home near Detroit.

But in what’s become a familiar story, Eldamouni never got his fancy car. He thinks it was stolen after it was picked up on Jan. 17 for transport

When asked how this turn of events makes him feel, Eldamouni replied, “I feel not safe.”

He planned to add his new Rolls to his impressive collection of exotic rides, which includes a Lamborghini, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class wagon and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Eldamouni reached out to 7News after seeing recent reports on other luxury auto misadventures.

“I see you on the news, and I see somebody stole his car,” he said,

“His” in this case is Texas resident Steve Phelan.

7News cameras captured Phelan on Monday after he received his Ferrari from the Miami Police impound.

Days earlier, Phelan told 7News his newly ordered sports car was redirected to Miami, even though it was supposed to be shipped from New York to his native Houston.

Phelan and investigators believe thieves somehow changed the transport order and stole the car. It was later found abandoned.

“And thanks to you guys, we know exactly who he is, and maybe that helps authorities,” said Phelan.

Phelan said 7News’ stories featuring accused auto thief Zakria Khan allowed him to identify the man seen receiving his stolen Ferrari.

Khan was arrested back in August before he bonded out of jail. He awaits trial for several car crimes.

Eldamouni thinks his Rolls was ripped off in a similar way.

Miami Beach Police said they responded to his complaint and are investigating. Detectives have not connected Khan to this latest incident.

Khan’s next court hearing connected to his several felony charges is scheduled for May 17.

