New details about Waller County inmate who escaped from hospital in Bellville

By KTRK Staff

BELLVILLE, Texas (KTRK) — We’re learning more about how a Waller County inmate slipped out of custody last week at a hospital in Bellville.

Salvador Saucedo escaped from Bellville Hospital on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. after picking his handcuffs and leg irons. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, while being treated, Saucedo managed to get a piece of hospital equipment that he used to pick the locks. Saucedo took off on foot when the deputy went to the restroom.

Hospital staff immediately notified the deputy, who gave chase. The deputy couldn’t catch up, officials say, and they conducted a multi-agency manhunt with K-9s, drones, air support, and marked and unmarked units. The investigation identified Saucedo’s route of escape from the hospital to the north end of N. Granville Street where the area becomes rural and unpopulated.

At this time, there are two possibilities the Waller County Sheriff’s Office is considering. Due to the temperature, weather, terrain, and isolation of the area he fled in, they believe it’s possible that Saucedo succumbed to the elements and his remains are hidden. Their other working theory is that someone helped Saucedo to elude capture, and he is being hidden somewhere.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting interviews and maintaining undercover patrol of Bellville and surrounding areas in their efforts to locate Saucedo. They are receiving assistance from the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force as well as the Waller County Crime Stoppers, who are both offering monetary rewards.

Authorities described Saucedo as a Hispanic man who has face tattoos, missing front teeth, and brown hair with red highlights.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing an orange shirt and Lujan jeans.

