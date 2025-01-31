New Orleans brewery prepares to host Philadelphia Eagles fans ahead of the Super Bowl

By Marcella Baietto

Pennsylvania (KYW) — Before fans begin the trek to the Big Easy for the Super Bowl, one New Orleans brewery is already preparing to become a home away from home for Eagles nation.

Co-owner of Zony Mash Beer Project Adam Ritter is a Temple University grad originally from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Ritter is a huge Eagles fan and even took his son to the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field, where they watched the Eagles defeat the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

With more than a week to go until the Super Bowl, Ritter and his team are getting ready to host various events and welcome Eagles fans who are looking for a space with a mix of authentic New Orleans culture and Philly roots to cheer on the Birds.

“I get to essentially bridge my two homes, where I’m from and my friends are from there and who will hopefully come down and enjoy all the culture and the heritage that we get to enjoy on a daily basis,” Ritter said. “And we get to share that with all the Philadelphian fans.”

The brewery and venue space opened up in 2019 inside a historic movie theater just a few minutes from the Superdome.

Fans are welcome all week long, but the big event will be a ticketed tailgate party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re going to have a New Orleans-style party for Philadelphia fans here,” Ritter said. “Mardi Gras floats, jambalaya, you name it. It’s going to be a New Orleans experience.”

Before moving to Louisiana, Ritter was an entrepreneur and developer in Philadelphia, where he opened up multiple businesses including Sidecar Bar & Grille at 22nd and Christian streets.

Kerry Lauricella, a sponsor for the tailgate, hopes Eagles fans will get the chance to experience their Southern hospitality.

“We’re going to throw a party that the Philadelphia fans will never forget,” Lauricella said.

