2 people found deceased in storm drainage tunnel in Northern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (KCNC) — Fort Collins police told CBS News Colorado that two people were found deceased in a storm drainage tunnel early Monday morning. Officers were called to the location under College Avenue about 3:30 a.m.

The person told police that there were two people unresponsive in a tent that was set up inside the tunnel. Law enforcement and emergency personnel believe they likely got into the tunnel by crawling under safety gates at the opening.

Police said the two found deceased were previously contacted on several occasions by members of the Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement team “in an effort to direct them to various city resources.”

“Our city is committed to safeguarding the public, which is why safety barriers and access restrictions like the ones at the tunnel are in place. These measures are designed to protect against both known and unforeseen hazards,” said FCPS Assistant Chief of Special Operations Kristy Volesky, who oversees the HOPE team in a statement. “We are sorry for the loss of these two and urge everyone to respect these barriers, remembering that there are shelter resources available throughout the city — there is no need to risk your safety by seeking outdoor shelter in the winter elements.”

College Avenue was closed for about four hours during the recovery. The identities of the individuals have not been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.