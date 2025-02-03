Dogs euthanized after deadly attack on 8-year-old, investigation continues

By Pamela Comme

Click here for updates on this story

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — It’s been two weeks since two dogs attacked and killed 8-year-old Michael Millet. Deputies said he was mauled by a pit bull and a mixed-breed dog.

The dogs were captured shortly after the attack and spent some time in quarantine.

“This morning, Volusia County animal services carried out the euthanasia of the two dogs responsible for the attack that took Michael’s life,” said Randa Matusiak, the Volusia County public protection director.

Matusiak said state law required a mandatory wait of 10 business days before the dogs were euthanized because they had no prior record.

The owner had the option to appeal, but the sheriff’s office said they never heard from her.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said they are now working to get the dog owner charged.

“Our crime scene investigators then obtained DNA from the dogs,” said Chitwood. “This will then be compared with the wounds that Michael suffered. That will be the last piece before we’re able to present our case to the state attorney’s office.”

Evidence was also sent to researchers in Massachusetts.

“Volusia County is working with experts from Harvard University to further research canine aggression,” said Matusiak. “Forensic evidence from this case will be sent to Harvard’s canine brain research group to support the study of aggressive behavior in dogs in an attempt to gain valuable insights.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.