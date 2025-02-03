EMS shortages putting strain on rural communities

By Toby Mohr

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WQOW) — EMS workers respond whenever and wherever they’re needed. But a shortage of first responders is putting a strain on many rural communities across the country and in Chippewa County.

“Some departments are doing fine right now, and others are really struggling,” Ron Patten said.

Patten is the fire chief and EMS director of both the Boyd-Edson-Delmar Fire Department and the Stanley Fire Department. He is also the Chippewa County Coroner. He says over the past 15 years EMS calls have doubled, from around 320 calls per year to over 740, while only having one full-time employee. The rest relies on volunteers.

