Historic fentanyl bust was enough to kill more than 800,000 people

By Carrie Hodgin

CHESTER COUNTY, South Carolina (WXII) — Two people are facing drug charges in a historic drug bust in Chester County.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said they seized enough fentanyl from the drug bust to kill more than 800,000 people.

The raid happened Friday on Berryhill Road in the Edgemoor community of South Carolina.

Deputies seized about 1,700 grams (3.7 pounds) of fentanyl, 87 grams of crack cocaine, and two pounds of marijuana.

They also seized 17 firearms and $91,000 and two vehicles as part of the drug bust.

Travaris and Lamonica Dixon are facing numerous charges including drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute and weapons violations.

Here’s a breakdown of the charges:

Travaris Dixon

Trafficking Fentanyl 28 Grams or more. Trafficking Crack Cocaine 28 – 100 Grams PWID Marijuana Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Lamonica Dixon

Trafficking Fentanyl 28 Grams or more. Trafficking Crack Cocaine 28 – 100 Grams PWID Marijuana Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

