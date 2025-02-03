PD: Police vehicle briefly stolen amid immigration policy protest



By KNXV staff

GLENDALE, Arizona (KNXV) — Glendale police say a patrol vehicle was stolen and driven a short distance during a demonstration Sunday night.

The incident happened during a protest against immigration policies near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police say the patrol vehicle was stolen by one of the attendees and was recovered nearby.

Nobody is in custody in connection to the incident, as of Sunday night.

Glendale and Phoenix police officers were in the area monitoring to ensure everyone’s safety, Glendale police said in a statement.

Traffic in the area was shut down in all directions.

People who ABC15 spoke to at the scene said they had not seen any violence during the protest and they were there to support their loved ones.

Sunday was the third night of protests reported out of the West Valley.

On Friday night, ABC15 received reports of protests that started in the afternoon near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Police said the roadway was closed in response to “reckless and unsafe” activity.

On Saturday night, Phoenix police said there was a large gathering near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road starting around 5 p.m. Police say they asked demonstrators to leave after some people were observed setting off fireworks, driving unsafely, and walking and standing in the streets. The roads in the area were shut down until about 9:30 p.m. Police say some people remained on the sidewalks to demonstrate.

