Team spinning signs all the way to world championship contention

By Ethan Carlson

DENVER (KMGH) — In a world of stationary signs and digital advertising, it can be difficult to separate yourself in a tough marketing industry. Shamon Ingram, general manager for AArrow Sign Spinners Denver, thinks that sign spinning is a great way to get eyes on an advertisement. It’s also a way to get into a competitive hobby, with the world championships coming up in March.

“A stationary sign, you might just drive by it,” said Ingram. “If you see it in motion, nine times out of 10, you’re going to look at it. We get honks, waves, smiles, people get out of the car. We’ll dance together. It’s a party when we’re out here. We definitely will get your attention.”

Ingram has been spinning signs professionally for 10 years. He said that not only is it a good workout, but it allows him to share his personality with the community.

“For me, I love being the center of attention,” said Ingram. “I was a class clown, so this job just worked out perfectly for me.”

Jay Vallan, a teammate of Ingram’s for the March Sign Spinning World Championship in Las Vegas, loves to bring joy to people who walk by.

“I look at it as a form of alchemy. I put out good energy. I’m having a good time. I spread it, and it always comes back,” said Vallan. “I smile, someone else smiles, and my little tidbits have spread good joy to the world while advertising for local businesses and helping bring them traffic.”

Vallan is currently ranked 7th in the world in competitive sign spinning, but the Denver team is confident they can bring home the top prize.

“He is our golden ticket. We’re bringing the championship home this year,” said Ingram. “You name it, he can do it.”

The competition is judged on three categories: style, execution, and difficulty. Vallan has been working hard to perfect his performance.

“I’m ready to hit number one,” said Vallan. “I’m ready for it this year. I have some tricks in my sleeve that I’m ready to finally unleash to the world.”

The team is currently looking for a sponsor that would go on their signs in Las Vegas. If you’re interested in sponsoring, hiring, or learning more about AArrow Sign Spinners, you can check out their website.

