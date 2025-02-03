UConn expands access to birth control with ‘Plan B’ in vending machines
By Eyewitness News
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) — Connecticut is expanding access to birth control.
A new vending machine at the University of Connecticut dispenses emergency contraception.
The university is offering ‘Plan B’ to students at a lower cost.
The college has become the first institution in the state to make such a move.
The university’s school of pharmacy is also now offering a program to train pharmacists to prescribe birth control.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the new initiatives could make things easier at a time when there are questions about reproductive rights.
