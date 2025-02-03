UConn expands access to birth control with ‘Plan B’ in vending machines

By Eyewitness News

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) — Connecticut is expanding access to birth control.

A new vending machine at the University of Connecticut dispenses emergency contraception.

The university is offering ‘Plan B’ to students at a lower cost.

The college has become the first institution in the state to make such a move.

The university’s school of pharmacy is also now offering a program to train pharmacists to prescribe birth control.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the new initiatives could make things easier at a time when there are questions about reproductive rights.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.