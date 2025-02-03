Woman accused of dealing drugs out of North Carolina business

By Stephanie Moore

LENOIR, North Carolina (WYFF) — A woman is accused of dealing drugs out of the business where she worked.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said Rachel Packard, 29, was distributing the drugs at the Minuteman gas station in Kinston.

Packard was found Thursday in her vehicle at the business and had fentanyl, along with other controlled substances, on her, authorities said.

She is facing several charges including felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for sale of controlled substance, felony conspiracy, among others.

Packard was booked into the Lenoir County jail with a bond of $51,000.

The investigation also led to the arrest of 22-year-old Xavier Mitchell, deputies said.

He was charged with a felony count of conspiracy.

