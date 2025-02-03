Woman with cerebral palsy turns vision for better accessible transportation into reality

By Hannah McDonald

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WTVF) — Rhonda Clark is someone we’ve kept up with for years, because of her determination to help thousands in our community who just need a ride to leave their homes.

Clark’s challenges with transportation led her to start a para-transit business called Able & Ready Transportation in 2019. She said there are over 100,000 people with mobility challenges in the Nashville area.

It took a long time to get her non-emergency transportation business off the ground, but this week she added her first wheelchair-accessible van to her fleet.

“This is a big deal,” Rhonda Clark told friends and neighbors on the day the van was delivered. “This is a huge, huge undertaking, but there’s a huge need and it’s going to be fulfilled.”

Clark, who has cerebral palsy, has spent years raising money for the roughly $63,000 van and insurance to cover it.

All her hard work raising money allowed her to sign for the van from Superior Van & Mobility in Louisville, Kentucky.

“She’s very persistent and a force to be reckoned with when it comes to getting the job done,” said Coy Lightfoot of Superior Van & Mobility. “She’s awesome.”

Not everyone knows what it’s like to not be able to get around, but Rhonda’s been an advocate for all. That’s part of the reason she was able to collect the money needed for the vehicle.

“There’s not enough words to say thank you, but I do have to say if it wasn’t for my Lord and savior, none of this would be possible,” Clark said.

We think what makes this business stand out is that it’s not just about getting people to the doctor — it’s about giving them the freedom to go wherever they want.

“People don’t realize the lack of independence without something like this,” said Pam Marcy, a friend.

Clark’s non-emergency transportation business needs additional funding to become fully operational and run 24/7. She is raising money to hire drivers and hopes to purchase two more vans.

You can help the start-up business by donating online.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.