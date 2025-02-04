Dog shelter volunteer killed in D.C. plane crash remembered for love of animals

By Tony Aiello

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WCBS) — Chris Collins, one of the victims in the Washington, D.C. plane crash, is being remembered for his active volunteer work and love for animals at a Connecticut dog shelter.

Collins, 42, died in the crash over the Potomac River days after his last volunteer shift at Lucky Dog Refuge in Stamford.

The shelter said Collins put in over 150 hours in 2024 and had a special way with new animals at the shelter, who tend to be shy. During his last shift, he walked a dog named Splash.

“By the time they came back, you would’ve thought that Splash had known Chris and he had been her person her entire life,” said Kirstin Mende, the shelter’s CEO.

“We’re still trying to process that he’s not gonna be here anymore,” said Jessica Barnes.

Collins and Melissa Nicandri, his colleague from Brooklyn Heights, were on a business trip for their jobs at Moody’s Investor Services when they boarded Flight 5342. Both died when the aircraft collided with an Army helicopter and plunged into the river on January 29.

“He’s really just defined by his compassion, by his kindness, by his patience, his easy smile, his ability to make everyone feel comfortable and safe,” Mende said.

The shelter was also heartbroken for his widow, Jen.

“When I say that Chris was thoughtful, so is his wife. Even with everything that she’s going through, she’s been checking in on us,” Mende said.

The pilot of the plane was identified as Brooklyn-native Jonathan Campos, 34. Danasia Brown Elder, a flight attendant, was also raised in Brooklyn.

