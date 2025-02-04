Number of coyotes found dead on east side grows from 14 to 28 in a week

By KGUN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The number of coyotes found dead on the east side has grown from 14 to 28 since KGUN 9 initially reported on wild animals found dead due to a poisonous substance, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The animals were found in the area near the Pantano Wash from Old Spanish Trail to Houghton Road.

A week ago, Game and Fish reported that a necropsy on a javelina indicated that the poison was placed in some sort of food that would attract wildlife and dogs.

As of today, Game and Fish report the total number of animals found dead in the area at 28 coyotes, three javelina, three dogs, and a raven. The department says its investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.