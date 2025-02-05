‘Handle with care’: Indy flag enthusiast receives original design of city flag from its artist

By Taj Simmons

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — An Indianapolis flag store owner called the man who designed the city’s banner to thank him for his creativity. That phone call led to a special delivery of Indianapolis history.

Michael Green of Flags For Good received the original draft of the Indianapolis city flag from its designer, Roger Gohl.

“When he gave it to me, he wrote a note that says, ‘It’s your turn to take care of it now, and I’m pleased that it will be yours. Handle with care.'” Green said. “I would text Roger pictures of the Indy flag as I saw it around the city, just to show him his legacy.”

Gohl designed Indianapolis’ flag in 1962 while studying at the Herron School of Art & Design. The design on blue features a red circle with a white star symbolizing Monument Circle as well as white horizontal and vertical lines reminiscent of Market and Meridian Streets.

He opened up to Green about his history with the flag during several months of phone calls.

“I wasn’t participating in the flag competition because I wanted to design a flag,” Gohl said in his conversations with Green. “It was an assignment, and I was trying to get an A in that class.”

Gohl passed away in 2024. Green is working on a documentary about the flag featuring their phone conversations and hopes to exhibit the original Indianapolis flag at some point.

“I wish it had a more public place to live,” Green said. “Hopefully, we’re working on that.”

Although the original draft is in safekeeping, the city flag design can be seen on municipal vehicles, Indianapolis Indians uniforms, and city landmarks such as Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

“Everyone who has been to Indy or lives here understands it immediately,” Green said. “You have the circle since we are the Circle City. Indianapolis has adopted this flag as a civic symbol.”

