How a teacher is using Eagles stats to make math fun for her students

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — At MaST Community Charter School II, a second-grade teacher is combining her math skills with her passion for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miss Amber Kiley invited CBS News Philadelphia into her classroom ahead of the Super Bowl, where her love for the Birds has helped keep her students’ attention as they calculate equations.

“We started tracking Saquon Barkley’s rushing yards for our math lesson,” Kiley said.

The class started watching our beloved Eagles at the beginning of the season and incorporated Barkley’s yardage with place values.

As a first year teacher, Miss Kiley wanted to do something special to keep her students engaged and excited about math.

“Let’s take the Eagles and run with them, they have Saquon Barkley, it’s got to be a good time, let’s make it fun,” Kiley said.

Students not only enjoy the math lesson but they also make game predictions. And if the Eagles are having an off day, Miss Kiley teaches life lessons.

“Life is hard, and sometimes you are down in the dumps,” Kiley said.

For Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, her students are predicting a win for Philadelphia.

But just because football season is over doesn’t mean Philly sports won’t have a place in Miss Kiley’s lessons.

She said next, her students will use numbers inspired by the Philadelphia Phillies.

