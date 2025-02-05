Increased law enforcement presence planned for potential Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

By Andy Alcock

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — Expect more law enforcement officers at a public celebration if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said there would be about 1,000 law enforcement officers compared to the 800 last year when the celebration at Union Station was marred by a mass shooting.

“We continue to have a number of meetings, most of which are closed doors, because they involve public safety and emergency operations issues,” he said.

The mayor discussed a potential celebration after the City Council’s Public Safety Committee approved up to $905,000 for a celebration after meeting behind closed doors.

Lucas declined to discuss specifics of any potential plan, but did indicate there would be a parade.

“There are still very real things that we’re doing in connection with the nature, volume, size and movement of the celebration, while also making sure what would be a good final route,” he said.

The mayor said he expects law enforcement agencies from throughout the region to participate in the community celebration.

A statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that agency is dedicated to assigning 75 troopers for a potential victory parade.

“I think you’re going to see a very, very strong cyber security apparatus, one that learns from events not just in Kansas City in the past, but certainly New Orleans and other communities.

That’s, our priority right now. So, and I think, frankly, that supersedes the exact detail of what does the full celebration look like,” Lucas said.

The full city council approved the city spending plan for a celebration on Thursday.

Lucas said private funds would also be involved.

The city’s plan also has a provision to recuperate money if the Chiefs lose.

