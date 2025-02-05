‘My wife needs a home to live in’: Veteran nonprofit founder with cancer fights to keep his home

By Aaron Hegarty

PAPILLION, Nebraska (KETV) — Ron Hernandez, a Papillion resident battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, faces losing his home unless he can raise $47,000.

“They said I’d be lucky to make it to Christmas. Well, I beat the odds,” Hernandez said.

Ten months ago, Hernandez received his diagnosis.

“But then I’m like, I’m feeling sorry for myself. Knock it off. Get up. There’s a veteran out there that needs help, and that just motivates me to not feel sorry for myself. That to keep moving, to keep going forward,” he said.

Hernandez runs a nonprofit called Moving Veterans Forward, which has helped more than 3,400 veterans find a home.

Recently, Hernandez received a letter from the low-income housing organization that owns the house. It said his home is up for sale unless he can pay over $47,000 to buy it.

“Eventually the cancer is going to get me. My wife needs a home to live in, and I want to be in the home that we raised our kids in,” he said.

The rent paid over the years gives the couple credit for a fantastic deal on the house, but they are on a fixed income of VA and disability benefits.

“It’s a gift on one hand, but it’s also terror on the other, because I have a very short period of time to come up with the money,” Hernandez said.

The organization that owns the home offered to move the family into a two-bedroom place, but Hernandez said it wouldn’t be enough room as two grandchildren live with them during the week and would need to move away from their school.

Hernandez said they were unable to get a loan.

The Papillion Community Foundation, which runs the nonprofit’s books, is stepping up to vouch for him.

“It’s important to try and do something for someone who doesn’t normally ask for help or ask for anything for himself,” a the foundation’s director said.

The foundation is moving forward to help the Hernandez family.

“You know, everybody keeps telling me not to worry about it, but that’s a lot easier said than done,” Hernandez said. “If it’s going to happen, it’s because God wants it to happen.”

They said they have until April 1 to come up with the funds.

The Papillion Community Foundation set up a pancake feed and a raffle to help raise the money.

The feed will be on Feb. 22 at the Nebraska Brewing Company from 8 a.m. to noon.

