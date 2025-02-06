Good Samaritan on ice, local ice charter owner helps those stranded on the ice

By Hanna Lopez

DOOR COUNTY, Wisconsin (WGBA) — After getting stuck on the ice a couple of years ago, an ice fisherman now helps others who get stranded, using his equipment to safely bring them back to shore.

“This year it’s been pretty busy helping people” Lonney Goman the owner of Trophy Ice Fish said.

Besides running his charter Goman helps fellow fisherman stuck on the ice. He’s helped between 15 to 20 people back to the shore safely.

The weather these last couple of fishing seasons has been a little harder to hook and sink.

“We don’t get the winters we used to. Green bay’s a monster body of water it takes a lot to freeze over, we have wind always not in our favor” Goman said.

On Sunday, Goman was out with a charter group, when he saw a group stuck on the ice after a crack opened up.

“I just let them know, notified them that ‘hey a pressure crack opened up, I don’t think you’re going to be able to get in without an airboat” Goman said.

He gave them a ride to the shore.

“They were very thankful that they could go home that night to their families and didn’t need to call 911” Goman said.

He responds to non-emergencies when he can but for emergencies he says it’s important to reach out to law enforcement.

“If emergencies services are called out I go help recover their equipment because emergency services won’t allow you to bring your equipment back” Goman said.

Fishing on big waters like the bay, is dangerous Goman says he knows from experience – how dangerous the big waters of the bay can get he says he’s happy to help whenever he can.

“Anything I can do to help to give back to show my appreciation for when I needed help at one time, I guess is my way of saying thank you” Goman said.

The Door County Sheriff’s office says in 2024 there were 10 ice rescues in Door County and is currently at five ice rescues for 2025.

