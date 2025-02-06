School van flips with students inside after being crashed into

By Brooke Kinebrew

Click here for updates on this story

WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — Principal Nikki Daniels from Monte Vista Christian School says that three students involved in the crash on their way to school are doing well.

The crash, involving the school’s transportation van and a white Acura, happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Market Street and Davis Road in Salinas.

California Highway Patrol says the van was turning left from Davis Road onto Highway 183 when the Acura’s front end collided with the van’s side, causing the van to flip over.

Daniels says the three students and the van’s driver are not injured.

She also says that the students and the driver were wearing seatbelts according to cameras monitoring activity inside and outside the van.

“We have on-vehicle cameras that monitor both what’s going on outside our vehicle and inside our vehicle, so we’re able to see beyond a shadow of a doubt that our driver was absolutely doing everything by the book and as she should have done and was absolutely within safety protocols,” Daniels said.

KSBW has requested footage from Principal Daniels, but the school isn’t releasing it right now out of respect for student’s privacy.

She says her top priority is student safety and is glad the students and staff involved are okay.

“It’s just important that we all remember those around us, most importantly, our children, our students, and when you think about school buses and vans like ours, just a reminder to the community to exercise caution. There’s nothing that is ever more important than student safety,” she said.

CHP says the driver of the Acura has minor injuries. They’re still investigating what led up to the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.