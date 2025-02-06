Six puppies rescued after found abandoned in mine shaft

By Caitlyn Scott

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Six puppies found abandoned in a West Virginia mine shaft are now safe in Westmoreland County.

“I received a call from Paw Patrol. They’re down in Wyoming County, West Virginia. It’s like an Appalachian area on top of the mountain. A lot of dogs are abandoned in the mineshafts and in different areas up there,” said Sharyn Fisher, of Fisher’s Furry Friends of PA.

Fisher said the dogs were starving and weak, with bloated bellies, and they lost a lot of hair.

“When I saw these pups, and it was 30 below zero on top of this mountain a couple of weeks ago, with pretty much no shelter, there was just no way that I could turn my head to that,” Fisher said. “I’ve seen a lot of horrible things in rescue over the years. Do the best that we can to save them.”

The group includes Trixie, Toby, Teddy, Wenton, Clyde and Dennis, all about 10 weeks old.

“We do see some corgi in them. Four of them have little, short, stumpy legs,” Fisher said. “But then we do see some shepherd characteristics, maybe some hound, maybe even some boxer.”

A post on Fisher’s Facebook page said the pups are now in foster in Greensburg and will be available for meet-and-greets with an approved application.

“We’re primarily a cat rescue,” Fisher said. “But when the call came out about this litter, and a litter before that, we couldn’t say no because of the condition that they were in.”

Fisher said the pups will be making their debut for possible adoption at the rescue’s Puppy Palooza Meet and Greets event on Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dogs By Design, Holistic Wellness and Nutrition Center in Irwin.

