Baby killed, 3-year-old injured in crash during police chase in Indiana

AVON, Indiana (WLKY) — An infant was killed and a 3-year-old is in critical condition after a crash during a police chase in central Indiana.

Police in Avon, Indiana, were trying to stop a car when the driver took off. They said it collided with another car at an intersection, with the other car catching fire.

A 2-month-old girl in the car died and her 3-year-old brother has severe burns.

The fiancé of the children’s mother, who was driving the car, is also in the hospital. He was the father of the girl who died.

The suspect, S’Doni Pettis, in the crash was taken into custody.

Avon is west of Indianapolis.

