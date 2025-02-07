Bird flu concerns in NYC area prompt temporary shutdown of all live poultry markets, Hochul says

By Jesse Zanger, Jennifer Bisram

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — New York state is taking steps to limit the spread of the national bird flu outbreak locally.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that inspectors have found seven cases of bird flu during routine inspections this past week in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to thwart any further transmission, we’re issuing a notice and order to temporarily shut down all live bird markets in New York City, as well as in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties,” Hochul said.

Hochul said the shutdown will last for a week, until next Friday.

“For a weeklong period, no poultry can be delivered to those live bird markets. Each uninfected market must sell down all inventory, undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection, and then remain closed for at least five days,” Hochul said.

The markets will then be inspected before they are allowed to reopen.

“The current risk to New Yorkers of bird flu (H5N1) remains low. Avian influenza viruses only present a wider risk if the virus develops the ability to transmit between people – which we have not seen,” New York City Health Department Acting Commissioner Michelle Morse said.

Shutdown will impact businesses, families Quality Live Poultry in Queens is one of the about 80 markets that will temporarily shut down.

“West Indians, we come and get our duck, our chicken, weekends, celebrate,” Barrat Khan said. “It’s going to impact us a lot.”

Bird flu is on the rise mainly in animals, state officials said, but 66 people contracted the virus across the country last year, and one person died.

While communities rely on the poultry markets, residents say health and safety comes first.

“We just have have to abide by the rules. If it needs to be closed, it needs to be closed,” Khan said.

Bird flu driving up prices, but for how long? Recently, federal agricultural workers euthanized an entire flock of 100,000 ducks at a farm in Suffolk County, New York due to bird flu.

“There is no immediate public health threat,” Hochul says “These are just simply measured common sense steps that will curb the spread of bird flu and ultimately to keep New Yorkers safe, which is always my top priority,” Hochul said.”Now I want to reiterate that people should not be concerned. Let me be clear, there is no immediate public health threat.”

“The New York State Department Health is using all the tools at its disposal the monitor for avian influenza in human beings, and we’re prepared for widespread testing should the need arise,” New York Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “At this time, there’s no human cases of avian influenza that have been diagnosed in New York State. And just to give you some context, we’ve had 67 cases in the United States since 2022. Right now, the New York State Department of Health assesses the threat to the public as low. There’s no immediate public health threat.”

“The people most at risk becoming infected with H5N1 are people who have contact with infected birds or infected poultry, cattle or other animals,” McDonald added. “I would like to remind everyone in general, you should avoid contact with dead or ill birds, you know, and for folks that do keep chickens, ducks or geese, you should familiarize yourselves with clinical signs of avian influenza and contact a veterinarian or the New York State Department of [Agriculture] and Markets if multiple birds die suddenly.”

The national bird flu outbreak has driven egg prices up, and some small business owners have had to raise prices of New York City staples, like the classic bodega bacon, egg and cheese.

Experts with Cornell University said it could take some time for egg prices to decrease, since it can take 6-9 months to get egg production flowing again from a flock that has been depopulated.

There’s more information about safety measures online here. People are urged to report sick or dead birds to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets at 518-457-3502 for poultry, or the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at 518-478-2203 for wild birds.

