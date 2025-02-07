Comcast and Dolby Take the Super Bowl to the Next Level with Unmatched 4K and Audio Experience

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — For football fans, the Super Bowl isn’t just a game—it’s an event, an experience, a spectacle that demands the best seat in the house. And thanks to Comcast and Dolby, that seat just got an upgrade. For the first time ever, Super Bowl LIX on FOX will be delivered in both Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, setting a groundbreaking standard for live sports broadcasting. “With the clearest picture quality and the most realistic audio possible, we’re offering customers a viewing experience they can’t get anywhere else for the biggest live sporting event of the year,” said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast. That’s right—Xfinity TV customers will witness every tackle, every touchdown, and every moment of halftime show magic with stunning 4K visuals and cinematic, immersive sound. Thanks to Comcast’s Enhanced 4K technology, fans will feel like they’re right there in the Superdome, experiencing the electrifying energy of the game in real-time.

A Game-Changing Viewing Experience What makes Enhanced 4K so revolutionary? This cutting-edge technology ensures: ✅ Ultra-Low Latency – Viewers see the action only seconds behind the live game. ✅ Dolby Vision 4K HDR – Brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and true-to-life colors. ✅ Dolby Atmos Audio – A surround sound experience that puts fans in the middle of the action. Whether it’s the roar of the crowd, the snap of the ball, or the crunch of a hard-hitting tackle, Dolby Atmos places every sound with pinpoint precision, turning your living room into the ultimate stadium experience. “Together, we continue to raise the bar by offering Xfinity customers an immersive experience that brings the sights and sounds of the game to life like never before,” added Jason Power, Vice President, AV Ecosystem, Dolby Laboratories.

More Than Just Watching—It’s Immersive Entertainment Comcast isn’t stopping at stunning picture and sound. Xfinity TV customers can elevate their game-day experience with interactive features such as: 🎥 Multiview – Watch up to four games at once! 📊 Odds Zone – Follow live betting odds and place wagers with leading sportsbooks. 🏈 Aggregated Sports Hubs – Get instant access to stats, highlights, and live updates.

Super Bowl LIX Is Just the Beginning The Enhanced 4K revolution kicked off with the Paris 2024 Olympics, and Comcast is just getting started. By leveraging its state-of-the-art network, the company continues to redefine live sports broadcasting, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before. So, readers of Houston Style Magazine whether you’re a die-hard football fanatic, a casual viewer, or just in it for the halftime show and commercials, Xfinity’s Enhanced 4K will make Super Bowl LIX an event to remember. Because when the stakes are this high, only the best seat in the house will do.

