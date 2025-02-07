Funding cuts to close doors for nationwide youth program with locations in Oklahoma

By Web staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Funding cuts are set to close the doors for a nationwide youth program that has 4 locations in Oklahoma.

The program, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Starbase program, hosts STEM camps for kids.

“Between 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., we had 47 calls to the office,” said state Rep. Nick Archer.

Oklahomans are feeling panic, curiosity and anger, among other emotions, as the popular Starbase program could be permanently shut down in a matter of weeks.

The reason is federal funding is being cut off.

“We were notified not that long ago that due to budget constraints, that federal funding through the Department of Defense was being pulled,” Archer said.

In Oklahoma, Starbase programs are in Tulsa, Burns Flat, Fort Sill and Oklahoma City.

Archer said Oklahoma City and Tulsa are on a different timeline and are still operating, but things are different for Burns Flat and Fort Sill.

“It directly impacted two of those programs effective immediately,” Archer said.

Now the clock is running out as the programs have less than one month to secure funding or they’ll be forced to shut their doors. Some at the state Capitol said they’re doing their best to help to make sure the programs stay alive.

“Each one of these sites annually takes around $600,000 to provide the programs, to provide all the teaching staff, all the curriculum, all the flight simulators,” Archer said.

That means $2.4 million is needed to keep all 4 Oklahoma locations open next year. Right now, the National Guard is helping.

“Gen. Mancino has agreed to shoulder some of that expense, which has effectively allowed Burns Flat and Lawton to remain operational for 30 days,” Archer said.

The rest is up to the legislature to find, or the federal government would have to reinstate the funding. Archer said Fort Sill and Burns Flat are only funded through March 4.

