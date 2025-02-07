MDC officer indicted in alleged inmate abuse investigation

By Faith Egbuonu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — On Thursday, Jan. 16, a grand jury indicted Metropolitan Detention Center officer Nathan Shpiller following accusations of three inmates attacking one other inmate while under his supervision in July 2024.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 5, MDC officials confirm Shpiller is still on paid administrative leave, while the investigation by the Office of Professional Standards is under review. KOAT reached out to Shpiller’s attorney, but calls were not returned.

Shpiller’s charges Aggravated Battery (Deadly weapon) Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon) Bribery of a witness (Threats) (False Testimony)

“MDC has and continues to hold its officers to the highest professional standards. MDC will continue cooperating with law enforcement, and take decisive action where appropriate.”

In October 2024, one mother of an inmate told KOAT her son suffers from bipolar disorder. The mother spoke with KOAT over the phone but chose to remain anonymous to protect her son. According to the police report filed by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy investigated a series of incidents reported at MDC involving Shpiller.

According to the police report, a “Prison Rape Elimination Act” report was made against Shpiller by an inmate. As a result, the investigation prompted MDC personnel to view camera recordings involving the officer. While reviewing the footage, “several inmates were observed attacking other inmates while under the supervision of Shpiller.”

“I think he should be fired. It’s horrible. I already think that the jail system is horrible. That’s not a place for people who are mentally ill. My son suffers from bipolar, and when he is not on his medication, which is typical of bipolar, they get angry, and they get sometimes aggressive, and when they’re on their medication, they seem to function very well,” the inmate’s mother told KOAT.

3 separate incidents of alleged abuse 1. July 27, 2024, at approximately 1242 hours.

Three inmates were observed battering another inmate with broom/mop sticks in the shower area. 2. July 15, 2024, at approximately 0953 hours.

Inmates were seen assaulting another inmate in the shower. 3. July 13, 2024, at approximately 1302 hours.

CO Shpiller was observed placing his OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray can up into the cell food port where one inmate was housed. According to the inmate, Shpiller sprayed mace on him while unclothed.

According to the police report, the case will be forwarded to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office for review and consideration of charges against CO Shpiller for having sprayed mace on the inmate.

The mother also confirmed with KOAT that her son was not on his medication for bipolar disorder while allegedly attacked at MDC under Shpiller’s supervision.

MDC Statement, Oct. 2024 KOAT reached out to MDC officials for a statement regarding the allegations. Warden Kai Smith sent the following statement below:

“MDC takes allegations of mistreatment of inmates very seriously. We are awaiting the results of the MDC Office of Professional Standards investigation and will respond appropriately,” said MDC warden Kai Smith.

