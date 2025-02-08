Toxic gas leak cleared up at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Military officials cleared up a toxic gas leak that was at Gate 39 of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam sent out an alert around 6 p.m. on Friday advising those in the area to avoid Port Royal Street and Paul Hamilton Avenue.

Military officials shortly handled the incident, following up with an “all clear” message just after 7 p.m.

The area was marked with caution tape as there are also surrounding manholes.

