Dad accused of killing 8-month-old daughter dies hours after compassionate release

By Lindsay Weber

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento County father who was facing murder charges in connection with his daughter’s death died after he was given compassionate release, the sheriff’s office confirmed to KCRA.

Hussein Abughazaleh, 26, was arrested in December 2024 in connection with the death of his 8-month-old daughter Jannah Abughazaleh.

According to Sacramento County detectives, Jannah was found unresponsive and died on Aug. 25, 2024, after sustaining second-degree and third-degree burns to 25-35% of her body. Her parents said she was burned in the bathtub.

Family members told KCRA 3 Investigates that they had previously contacted Child Protective Services, concerned for Jannah’s safety.

Following the baby’s death, KCRA 3 Investigates asked CPS for records showing previous reports from the household and the results of any investigations. CPS provided more than 100 pages of documents, but many portions were redacted.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Hussein Abughazaleh was taken to a hospital for a medical emergency on Jan. 26, where he was given a “grave prognosis” by medical professionals.

Abughazaleh was released from custody by a judge on compassionate release Friday, the sheriff’s office said. He died later that day while out of custody.

KCRA has reached out to the coroner’s office for his cause of death.

Jannah’s mother, Kristina Siedlecki, remains in custody at the Sacramento County main jail.

Her next court date is set for April 2.

