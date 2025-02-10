Historic ‘Freedom Train’ set to be restored at Baltimore’s B&O Railroad Museum

By Jennifer Franciotti

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — During the country’s bicentennial celebration, the American Freedom Train made its way through the United States as a symbol of patriotism and national pride.

Now, one of the locomotives used to pull that train is undergoing a massive restoration at the B&O Railroad Museum. The American Freedom Train was pulled by three steam locomotives: One of them is known as “AFT NO. 1,” and it’s getting a massive cosmetic restoration.

Sitting outside the B&O Railroad Museum’s Restoration Shop in West Baltimore it may not look like much. But in its heyday, the American Freedom Train helped the country celebrate its bicentennial on a 21-month tour.

“It went all over the place, and it brought unity and joy, and millions of people came out to see it along the way,” Kris Hollen, the executive director of the museum, said. “It carried documents like the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and it even had the dress of Dorothy from ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ It was true American.”

Work will begin in May to restore AFT NO. 1, but on the outside only. After prep work to the exterior, it will be brought inside to the largest paint booth in the Mid-Atlantic, where restoration is currently underway on another locomotive. Hollen said the colors will be precise, right down to the hand-painted mural.

“That was a hand-painted mural back in 1975-76,” Hollen said. “The Railroad was the greatest gift we think to the country at its time, and from the state of Maryland.”

The restoration is expected to be finished by the end of 2025, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of the U.S.

