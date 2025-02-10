Local businesses see boost with Super Bowl Sunday

By Andres Valle

SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — Super Bowl Sunday brought out multiple sports fans to Sacramento bars and restaurants to watch the big game.

KCRA 3 stopped by Public House Downtown, where general manager Calvin Lam says the football game was a welcomed change of pace.

“Dry January definitely affected us a little bit. But people still want to come out here for a good game and a good pint,” Lam said.

Public House Downtown charged a $50 minimum for each guest wanting to watch the game at their restaurant. Lam says they nearly sold out every seat inside.

“It’s just because they’ll be here for the whole game. People can easily rack up $50 because the minimum goes towards all your food and beverage,” Lam said.

Henry’s Lounge in Midtown Sacramento was also packed with patrons watching the Superbowl. The bar offered drink specials, games, and prizes. Owner Yasmin Henry says she’s grateful for the increase in business.

“This is great. It’s better than last year. Even though the 49ers aren’t playing, it wasn’t as busy as this. I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s the weather, but we have a very packed house tonight, and I’m very grateful for that,” Henry said.

Henry could be seen delivering multiple pitchers of beer and helping her staff navigate the thick crowds. Ensuring that every patron was being taken care of.

“I’m just running around here like a chicken with our head cut up running food. And sometimes I’ll help the bar back,” Henry said.

Limelight in East Sacramento held an Eagles Fan watch party. The sports bar utilized its parking lot to set up more outdoor seating and big-screen televisions so fans could watch the game.

“This is the dream. We’re celebrating with this vibrant Eagles community, and it’s something that we’ve been building up for all season and many seasons before,” said John Mikacich, the owner of Limelight.

Mikacich told KCRA that he was overwhelmed with the turnout and had to bring his entire staff to work on Superbowl Sunday.

“We have everybody that we have working, and we spread it out, and we’ve tried to set up some outdoor bars so that we can service people a little faster,” Mikacich said.

All businesses are now shifting their focus on the Sacramento Kings season now that football has wrapped up to draw more sports fans in.

