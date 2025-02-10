Local dealership apologizes after customer says she received sticker with racial slur printed out

By WDJT Staff

OAK CREEK, Wis. (WDJT) — Imagine taking your car in for an oil change, and the mileage sticker on your windshield has a racial slur on it.

That is exactly what one woman said happened to her at Kunes Buick GMC in Oak Creek.

The dealership says the sticker was “despicable and indefensible act.” They said the employee was fired.

The dealership notes the sticker was supposed to be a joke to a co-worker, and that former employee did not think it would print on the next sticker. Kunes Auto Group says they are “deeply sorry.”

There was a demonstration planned for this morning, but according to social media posts, it happened later in the afternoon with at least a dozen people attending.

