Man dies after 60-foot fall at East Maui waterfall

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — A Waikapu man has died after an apparent fall from a waterfall.

The incident was reported on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at approximately 12:43 p.m. in the area of Hana Hwy near mile marker 6.75.

Officials state that a 49-year-old man was hiking with friends when he reportedly lost his footing and fell. Due to the location and height of the waterfall, which was estimated to be 60 feet, the man needed to be extracted via a helicopter.

No life-saving measures were done as the man was found dead upon arrival.

Officials identified the man as Karl Newman from Waikapu.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there were no signs of foul play.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.