Missing 12-year-old Irving girl may have left Texas, police say

By Trevor Sochocki

IRVING (KTVT) — Irving police are searching for a 12-year-old North Texas girl who was last seen walking away from her home Sunday morning.

Officials believe Alison Ramirez-Lopez is in a neighboring state, possibly Alabama.

She was last seen in the 1000 block of Harlan Street around 10 a.m. on Feb. 9. Police said she walked out of her home to go to a birthday party, but never showed up.

Ramirez-Lopez is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and black shoes with a pink sole.

Officials said they can’t send out an Amber Alert or Athena Alert just yet because she’s believed to be in a different state, but Irving police said they are working on other alerts and contacting neighboring states to get the word out.

If the investigation shows she’s back in Texas, officials said they will send out an alert then.

