NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ memo on possible ICE raids prompts schools chancellor to reach out to immigrant families

By Lisa Rozner

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — New York City Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos released a video Sunday urging immigrant families not to keep their kids home from school.

The message came as advocacy groups are accusing Mayor Eric Adams of creating confusion as to whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can come to schools, churches and hospitals.

Mayor Adams’ memo to city agencies sparks fears New York is a sanctuary city, which is supposed to limit its ability to cooperate with ICE, but some are suggesting a memo sent to city agencies goes too far.

The New York Immigration Coalition and Make The Road Action joined around 20 lawmakers on the steps of the Tweed Courthouse on Sunday.

“This mayor has been running amok of this city for too long, all for his own self interest,” said Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition. “He’s enabling Trump’s mass deportation machine by sowing confusion.”

They say the confusion stems from an internal memo CBS News New York obtained last week. It was sent by the mayor to city agencies before President Trump’s inauguration and says if federal immigration agents — ICE — come knocking, it directs employees to ask officers for their name and badge number, ask for a warrant or subpoena, and call their agency’s counsel.

A City Hall spokesperson said Sunday, in part, “Prior to and following the issuance of this guidance, we had been in constant communication with our city agencies, where we discussed numerous hypotheticals, including if law enforcement were to be in pursuit of a violent criminal, and used this guidance to inform how to respond.”

School’s chancellor issues plea to parents On her video released Sunday, Aviles-Ramos says, “Our policies have not changed. As always, non-local law enforcement is not permitted in any of our school buildings without a judicial warrant or unless there are exigent circumstances. We encourage all parents to have their students to continue to attend school.”

However, Make The Road Action’s Manuel Ordonez said the encouragement is not enough, saying in Spanish, “It’s impossible that my community is going through this difficult time, that they can’t even go to church, they can’t take their kids to school, they can’t shop at supermarkets because of fear of being arrested and deported.”

“I want to make sure we include Black immigrants whose stories often get left out. My hope is that the people who thought they would be safe understand our journey is together,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. “This is not about public safety. This is about creating fear, terror, criminalizing people who are simply existing.”

A City Hall spokesperson said, “This is a rapidly evolving situation, and, as a result, we are in the process of finalizing further guidance for city workers to follow.”

She added, “The safety of our employees is equally paramount as the safety of those in our care, which is precisely why we want to make it clear that city employees should not put themselves or those in our care in harm’s way by interfering with law enforcement if they persist.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.