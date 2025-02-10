Sandbags offered to Goleta residents ahead of rainstorm, potential flooding

By Grace Bennett

Santa Barbara (KSBY) — With a rainstorm headed toward the Central Coast this week, the City of Goleta says now is the time for residents to prepare.

City officials announced on Sunday that the incoming rain is expected to flood low-lying areas and cause hazardous road conditions throughout Santa Barbara County.

The storm will reportedly also pose a risk of debris flows and significant flooding to residents and businesses near the Lake Fire burn scar.

To prepare for the rain, the City of Goleta has instated two self-service sandbag stations at the following locations:

Fire Station 11 (6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia) Fire Station 14 (320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot)

Officials say the sand and bags are available to residents on a first-come, first-serve basis during daylight hours. There is also a 20-bag limit per person.

According to city representatives, people can displace old sand in planters or on lawns and dispose of bags in their trash containers.

Residents can also bring their old, filled bags to the Public Works Corporate Yard located at 6735 Hollister Avenue for disposal.

