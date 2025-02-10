State Supreme Court to hear case against Harvard linked to stolen body parts case

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The case surrounding an alleged morgue scandal at Harvard Medical School is back in court today.

The former manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue, Cedric Lodge, was indicted in 2023 after he was accused of stealing and selling body parts from donated corpses.

A Massachusetts judge later dismissed a lawsuit from affected families who said Harvard was partly responsible. In an 18-page ruling, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger cites several other examples where an employer cannot be held liable for an employee’s crime.

The families appealed, and the case was taken up by the state Supreme Court.

Justices will be hearing arguments Monday as they decide whether or not to move forward with the lawsuit against Harvard.

