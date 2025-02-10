Thieves steal Girl Scout cookies from troop outside popular Alameda restaurant

By Da Lin

ALAMEDA, California (KPIX) — In a heartbreaking incident on Saturday, a new Girl Scout troop in Alameda learned a tough lesson when thieves stole four cases of cookies they were selling outside a popular local restaurant.

The theft occurred around 11:30 a.m. in front of Fikescue Barbecue Restaurant on Park Street. Two parents were setting up the booth when the thieves took advantage of the hustle and bustle of the busy area, walking off with the cases. Each case contains 12 boxes, totaling 48 boxes of “Caramel DeLites,” valued at approximately $350, said Melissa Perez, the troop leader.

The girls, ranging in age from four to six, were devastated by the theft. The troop is made up of nine kindergartners known as “Daisies,” the youngest level in Girl Scouts.

The troop leader, Perez, who has two daughters in the group, explained how difficult it was to process why someone would steal from children.

“I think I need to discuss it a little more with them so that they can grasp the idea that something was taken from them,” Perez said. “That made us feel pretty defeated as a brand new troop.”

Despite the setback, Perez and the girls are trying to keep their spirits high. This was the first time the troop was selling cookies in public, making the theft particularly discouraging. However, they’re determined to turn the negative experience into a positive one.

“We’re working hard. We’re trying to keep in good spirits about it. We’re living by the Girl Scout promise,” Perez added.

In the aftermath of the theft, the troop decided not to return to Park Street for further sales. Instead, they moved their efforts to a local park on Sunday, where they sold cookies and played.

The Daisies are raising funds for a field trip to Sienna Ranch to ride ponies. After people heard about the theft, the community has shown incredible support.

“Alameda peeps, we love you. Thank you so much. You guys have helped us raise over $200 in donations. We appreciate you,” Perez expressed, grateful for the kindness shown by the community.

The parents have filed a police report and are reminding other troops to be vigilant while selling cookies in the coming weeks, especially as many are setting up outside local grocery stores.

For those wanting to support the Daisy troop, they will be selling cookies on weekends, mostly in the afternoons, at 2151 Buena Vista Avenue in Alameda.

