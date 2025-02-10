Welfare concern leads to Shreveport woman’s arrest for cruelty to infirm, animals

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A house filled with animal feces, termites and other potential health risks has led to the arrest of a Shreveport woman.

Shreveport police arrested Miranda McGee, 44, Friday following more than month-long investigation into a welfare concern of an elderly woman in the 700 block of Len Court.

The complaint was filed on Jan. 3 with SPD’s Youth Services Bureau, which went to the house and found indications of potential neglect, police said.

The investigating officer’s report detailed the presence of animal feces, termite infestation and other health hazards.

Officers and detectives searched the house Friday, arresting McGee and finding three dogs in distress. They were taken to Caddo Animal Control.

A fourth dog was found dead in a “foul-smelling, feces-ridden back room.”

McGee is charged with cruelty to the infirm and cruelty to animals.

“This case underscores the Shreveport Police Department’s commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring the welfare of all members of our community, including animals,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.