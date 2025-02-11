9-year-old ‘Professor D3’ loves sharing his passion for science — now he’s experimenting with fame

By Romelo Styles

FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPTV) — A fifth grader from the Treasure Coast is capturing national attention thanks to his passion for science.

Denzil Irving III, known to his online fans as Professor D3, recently appeared on a nationally televised talk show. WPTV’s Mello Styles had the chance to chat with Irving about his rise to fame.

“They’re really noticing me now because I was on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,'” Irving said about his newfound recognition at school.

What led the nine-year-old to national TV is his genuine love for science — a passion he’s nurtured over the years.

“I was diving into my science books and conducting experiments with my mom,” shared Irving. “All that knowledge inspired me to dig deeper.”

And that’s exactly what he did. He began sharing what he learned through social media, adopting the handle Professor D3.

“As I discovered more, I thought, why not share this knowledge with others? I want them to learn about science, too,” he explained.

With over 12,000 followers on Instagram, Irving isn’t just making waves online. His school, Dalton Learning Academy, emphasizes that he’s also inspiring his classmates.

“It inspires them to shine bright,” says administrator Dorlette Pierre-Louis. “They look at Denzil and think, ‘Wow, if he can do it, I can achieve something too.’”

Irving aims to learn and teach across the S.T.E.M. spectrum, but he admits he has some room to grow in his math skills.

“It’s not the hardest, but I’m stumbling a little bit,” he confessed.

Despite his youth, Irving isn’t shying away from his rising fame.

“People are calling me a celebrity now,” he says with a grin.

Looking ahead, Irving plans to focus on expanding his YouTube channel with his mom, diving into long-form content. His school administrators believe the sky’s the limit for Professor D3.

