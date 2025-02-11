CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Cape Coral man flees cops twice, crashes, and still lands in jail

By Emily Young

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WFTX) — A Cape Coral man’s attempt to flee from police ended in dramatic fashion after multiple failed traffic stops, a crash, and a brief foot chase.

The incident began Saturday night when police responded to a disturbance at Diamond Billiards. Officers spoke with 24-year-old Marcus Trace Selby, who left shortly afterward. It is unclear what Selby’s role was in the disturbance.

According to Cape Coral Police Department spokesperson Lisa Greenberg, officers observed Selby getting into a white GMC pickup truck. Minutes later, police noticed a tail light on the truck was out, and that the driver was struggling to stay in one lane.

They attempted a traffic stop along Nicholas Parkway and SW 1st Street.

“He gave that information; our officers saw him get into a white GMC pickup truck and leave,” Greenberg said. “And minutes later was when that initial traffic stop happened.”

When police pulled Selby over, he briefly lowered his window—then sped away, tires screeching.

A second attempt to stop Selby ended the same way.

“That driver did pull over again, same thing happened, where that driver rolled down the window a little bit and took off,” Greenberg said. “So that’s now two traffic stops from Cape Coral Police Department that this man fled from.”

Cape Coral officers called for backup from the Florida Highway Patrol. With lights and sirens blaring, troopers ultimately performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing Selby to crash. However, he wasn’t done running yet—he took off on foot.

By Sunday, Selby had a change of heart and turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol. Cape Coral police later met him at the Lee County Jail, where he was already in custody on FHP’s charges.

Selby now faces 16 charges, including two felony counts of fleeing and eluding police, as well as driving with a suspended license. And he’s no stranger to Cape Coral police.

He’s been arrested 7 times in Lee County over the last few years for domestic battery, marijuana possession, burglary and larceny and a DUI from 2023.

In almost every arrest, Selby resisted and obstructed police throughout the process.

“If you are in a situation where you make the poor decision to drive without a license, you’re going to get even more punishment if you flee the scene of a crash rather than just facing your responsibility in that moment,” Greenberg warned.

To make matters worse, police say the white GMC pickup truck Selby was driving wasn’t his—he didn’t have permission to take it. The owner, a family member, has chosen to press charges, adding another offense to Selby’s growing list of legal troubles.

