Female pit bull recovering after being stabbed by owner during Facebook Live

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit calls it a brutal attack on a female pit bull at the hands of its owner.

Detroit Animal Control says the dog was stabbed numerous times, requiring surgery, and someone who saw it live on Facebook helped track her down before it was too late.

Today, I questioned Detroit Animal Control about what took place and talked to the woman who called police.

“That dog needed help. I was going to; I was determined to get him help one way or another.”

Speaking with me by phone and asking not to be identified, a metro Detroiter is sharing with me how she was among countless people to witness a dog being brutally stabbed on Facebook Live.

After the attack at about midnight on Friday, she mobilized rescuers and called Detroit Animal Control, helping to track her down.

“Our employees took the tip and acted. It didn’t have to happen. Why take a dog and abuse it?” says Crystal Perkins with the City of Detroit General Services Department. “If you had trouble, you can always surrender the dog.” We’ve confirmed after getting immediate medical care, the female pit bull is now with a medical foster family and is expected to recover.

So far, it’s unknown if the owner was arrested upon a search that also led to the seizure of two other dogs and four cats.

Sources say a home off Manning is where the abuse occurred. Outside, you can still see paw prints in the snow.

“We see abuse all the time, but this extreme. It’s really bad. Dogs feel emotions. Sadness. Also, pain,” says Dianne Reeves, an animal rescuer. Detroit Animal Control tells us anyone who sees animal abuse is urged to report the case to them right away.

In this case, looking ahead:

“Hopefully, we can get a loving family to love her through her trauma,” says Perkins.

