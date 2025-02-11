Man riding lawn mower crashes into mailboxes

By Madison Adams

SAN CARLOS PARK, Florida (WBBH) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident that unfolded in San Carlos Park, where a man riding a lawn mower destroyed multiple mailboxes along Robin Road on Friday afternoon.

Neighbors, including Matt Clardy, whose mailbox was among the victims, are still in disbelief after witnessing the unusual scene.

“It was egregious, absolutely disgusting, but it’s so funny. I can watch it 100 times,” Clardy said, though he added that he hoped the culprit would be caught.

Austin Bir, a neighbor in the area, expressed frustration.

“(Expletive) you. I hope you at least paid for these mailboxes to be fixed. Definitely don’t hit my mailbox. And don’t hit my truck,” Bir said.

One neighbor, Justin Crawford, went further, calling for the driver to be held accountable.

“He should be arrested and thrown in jail for driving while intoxicated on a lawn mower,” Crawford said. “Be a man and turn yourself in. You shouldn’t be doing this.”

Neighbors reported that the lawn mower rider left behind a Pittsburgh Steelers hat and a pair of sunglasses. Deputies are currently working to identify the individual responsible for the bizarre vandalism spree.

The investigation continues, and residents are hopeful that the man will be caught and held accountable for his actions.

