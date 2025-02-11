Midwest Honeybee Expo brings beekeepers together

By Andie Bernhardt

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — It’s an event you have to see to bee-lieve, the first ever Midwest Honeybee Expo was a huge success at the Waukesha Expo Center.

“Einstein said without bee pollination and pollinators, human life on the world would only survive four years,” said Doug Koltermann, an organizer of the Midwest Honeybee Expo.

Koltermann and William Werning’s passion is beekeeping.

“I picked it up as a 4H project when I was 12 or 13-years-old and it’s been in my blood ever since,” said Werning, an organizer of the Midwest Honeybee Expo.

Both have spent years trying to perfect the craft, but there is always more to learn as the job keeps evolving, inspiring the duo to create the first ever Midwest Honeybee Expo.

“Bill and I had this vision where we could provide that to the Midwest beekeepers and bring everyone together in one space and allow them to network with their peers,” said Koltermann.

Featuring a freshly harvested honey competition, beekeepers could compete for the coveted title of best tasting honey in the Midwest.

Dozens of vendors provided the latest beekeeping supplies, products and of course sweet treats.

“I think people are surprised to see such a large group of people getting together that are like minded,” said Brandon Basel with Mannlake Bee and Ag Supply. “I think that’s probably the best part about it is being around the likeminded people, because you bring it up in general society and people are like huh? You come here and people geek out on it and it’s awesome.”

Speakers from across the nation provided some tips and tricks to help beekeepers sustain their hives.

Local Milwaukee beekeeper and entrepreneur Vera Stroglova says her favorite part is connecting with others who know the business best, exchanging notes and learning new techniques.

“I’m always really happy to catch up on all the science about the pesticides, about the honeybee health and diseases and different challenges and new things that are coming out this year,” said Vera Strogolova with Strong Microbials.

Stroglova and her husband are one of many working to keep bees happy and healthy especially in the winter. The two developed their own probiotic manufacturing business in Milwaukee, Strong Microbials.

“We met some beekeepers, and we fell in love with beekeeping and really started working on probiotics for honeybees,” said Strogolova “We’ve been doing it for 10 years.”

Hundreds came together to stress the importance of protecting and maintaining bees.

“Honeybees pollenate about one third of the food we consume as human beings,” said Koltermann. “So without honeybees pollenating and producing the honey that they do, we simply wouldn’t have enough food to survive.”

Beekeeper Kendrea Douthitt says she hopes events like this can inspire the next generation along the way.

“As a female beekeeper, I just hope to be the face for little girls who want to be beekeepers in the future,” said Douthitt with Mannlake Bee and Ag Supply.

