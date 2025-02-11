Mules that helped deliver Helene disaster relief to western North Carolina killed in tragic accident

By Joshua Davis

MOUNT ULLA, North Carolina (WXII) — Several animals who helped get much-needed supplies into parts of western North Carolina ravaged by Helene were killed in an accident over the weekend.

“It’s the fear that keeps most of us home all the time,” said Michele Toberer of Mountain Mule Packer Ranch. “You always worry, like, if you’re not right there, what could happen?”

Vader, Amigo, and Kev might have come across as just regular mules, but plenty of people in western North Carolina saw them as three heroes. They were responsible for getting storm relief to places others couldn’t reach.

“Cellphones were down. Vehicles couldn’t get there, but the mules could,” Toberer said. “And I think there was an appreciation of just people doing what they could.”

Michele and her husband Mike say that early Sunday morning, a tree fell onto their ranch’s fence. This allowed Vader, Amigo, and Kev to leave their pasture, leading to the mules being hit while on the road.

“The biggest nightmare we would have has come true,” they said.

Despite the loss to their business, relief efforts, and, of course, their family — the Toberers plan to stay strong.

“Even when the unimaginable happens, you carry on and you do it with dignity and strength,” Michele said. “We’ve watched them do it every day, and we have learned that alongside them and we we also feel a deep respect for the mules. We feel like in their honor, we’ll keep going.”

The Toberers say they’ll continue their relief and outreach in western North Carolina through their nonprofit “Mission Mules.” You can find more information on how to donate and support their work here: missionmules.org

