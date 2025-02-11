New Jersey man charged in South Florida swatting calls

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A New Jersey man accused of making multiple swatting calls to South Florida last year has been arrested.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit (TMU) said in August 2024, deputies responded to reports of shootings at two different residences in Parkland.

In one call, a man said he had been shot in the chest and was being held hostage, according to the sheriff’s office. In another incident, the caller said he had shot his sister. Once on scene of both incidents, deputies quickly determined calls were a hoax and that no one was injured.

The sheriff’s office said despite the caller’s effort to conceal himself through various applications, phone numbers and technology, they were able to identify him as Justin Flavien, 26, of Maywood, New Jersey.

TMU investigators worked with the Maywood Police Department to obtain search warrants for his residence.

“As a result, multiple electronic devices were located, and it was discovered that Flavien may have committed similar hoaxes throughout the country,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Maywood police took Flavien into custody on Jan. 21. On Friday, February 7, he was extradited to Broward County.

Flavien faces two counts of making a false report concerning a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction and two counts of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate or further the commission of a felony offense.

