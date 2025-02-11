Novi students spread Valentine’s Day joy, decorate cup sleeves for local cafe

By Christiana Ford

NOVI, Michigan (WXYZ) — Fourth graders across Novi Community School District are getting creative to make Valentine’s Day week extra sweet.

“I want them to feel happy and I want it to make their day feel better,” student Gia Valentini said.

They decorated art sleeves that will go on all coffee and tea purchases at the Novi Public Library cafe.

“Spreading love — that’s all,” student Vihaan Hegde said. “I tried to make a joke that would make them laugh. It doesn’t have to be for the whole day. If it’s just for even a minute, it makes a difference.”

Gestures of love, the first wave of parents and community members appreciated them on Monday.

“‘We care, we love and we are important.’ I think I like that,” parent Stacey English said as she read a sleeve design. “I think it’s a positive message right now.”

They’re also hoping to help bring more attention and proceeds to the small self-funded cafe that also offers Novi Adult Transitional Center students a safe space to learn on the job skills and public socialization.

“We’re hoping that bringing attention to the cafe will help promote what we do here. It’ll help families understand that all the money comes back to the district, so that we can continue to do the programs in which we do right now,” said Kimberly Sinclair, director of food and nutrition.

More people coming in means more money to cover their cost and stay open.

Anyone can walk in throughout the week and get a personalized sleeve at no extra cost while they last.

Teacher Chelsea Greenback says there’s also a deeper lesson happening for the students.

“I want them to realize that their voices and ideas matter. I want them to understand that even by doing the smallest thing by decorating a coffee sleeve, it can help change something,” Greenback said.

