Suspect in murder of restaurant owner was in country illegally, immigration officials say

By John Atwater

LYNN, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The family of a Massachusetts man allegedly killed by a suspect who was in the country illegally is speaking out.

George Fiskatoris said he is trying to find comfort as he helps run his uncle’s restaurant in Lynn, Massachusetts.

“This is the only thing that keeps me going. I just want to keep doing this,” Fiskatoris said.

His uncle, Ilias “Louie” Mavros opened Crazy Buzzy’s Roast Beef and Seafood on the Lynnway just four months ago.

Last week, Mavros was found murdered inside his home.

“He was really selfless. He really cared man. Definitely my favorite uncle,” Fiskatoris said. “He had not a bad bone in his body. No enemies. That’s why it’s scary.”

Police quickly arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to Mavros’ murder. Immigration officials say the suspect is in the country illegally, a development only adding to the victim’s family’s heartache.

“I’m all for people working and if you’re a benefit to the economy and you’re a good person, I’m not going to say you can’t come into the country,” Fiskatoris said. “But these people who are criminals, we have to keep our eye on them. You have to account for everyone.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement say the suspect is from the Dominican Republic and illegally entered the United States in 2022.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive for the murder.

While he waits for answers, Fiskatoris says working at the restaurant is helping him keep his uncle’s memory alive.

“We’re keeping it the same way. Doing it his way. Nothing’s changing it at all,” Fiskatoris said. This was his business, man. I just want justice.”

